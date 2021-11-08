Biopic on prolific Kathak dancer Sitara Devi announced on her 101st birth anniversary

Produced by Raj C Anand of Raj Anand movies, makers announced the biopic on legendary Kathak dancer Sitara Devi on her 101st birth anniversary. Sitara Devi was a Kathak dancer, a singer, and an actress. She won the Padma Shree award in 1973, followed by Kalidas Samman and Nritya Nipuna awards in the 90s. However, the actress refused to accept the Padma Bhushan award and said, "Is this government not aware of my contribution to Kathak? I will not accept any award less than Bharat Ratna."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the announcement and wrote, "BIOPIC ON SITARA DEVI ANNOUNCED ON HER BIRTH ANNIVERSARY... A biopic on legendary #SitaraDevi has been announced on her 101st birth anniversary by producer Raj C Anand [Raj Anand Movies]... The eminent dancer-singer-actress was recipient of several awards, including #PadmaShree (sic)." Born as Dhanalakshmi, Sitara Devi hailed from Kolkata. She made her debut with Usha Haran (1940) and followed it up with films such as Nagina (1951), Roti, Vatan, and Anjali among others. She taught Kathak to actresses Madhubala, Rekha, Kajol, and Mala Sinha. Sitara breathed her last on November 25 in Mumbai due to prolonged illness.

Sitara Devi passed away at the age of 94 in Mumbai. She was admitted to Jaslok hospital. "She is no more," Rajesh Mishra, her son-in-law told IANS. Sitara Devi was earlier admitted to the Cumballa Hill Hospital and Heart Institute. When Sitara Devi turned 11, the family moved to Mumbai, where she impressed Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, with a three-hour solo recital.

