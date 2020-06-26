Bipasha Basu, Abhay Deol, Nandita hail HUL for dropping 'fair' from skin whitening creams: Big step forward

Bipasha Basu, Nandita Das and Abhay Deol lauded the decision but also stated that this is just the beginning on a long way to eradicating fairness creams completely.

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram on Friday to reminisce her journey as a 'dusky' Bollywood actress and a model. The actress recalled how her dusky skin colour has always been the topic of discussion right from her modelling days to her acting days. Bipasha's post comes after Hindustan Unilever announced that they will be dropping the word 'fair' from their product Fair and Lovely. The actress said that it is a mammoth step and other MNC's should follow suit.

Bipasha wrote a lengthy note and said, "There was a strong mindset of Beauty and how an actress should look and behave.I was DIFFERENT as it was pointed out. Didn’t really stop me from being and doing all that I loved. Well you see I was confident and proud of who I was from childhood.My skin colour didn’t define me ... even though I love it and wouldn’t want it to be any different ever."

Towards the end, the actress added, "Many skin care endorsements with loads of money was offered to me in the last 18 years ( some were very tempting)... but I stuck to my principle always. All this needs to stop. This wrong dream that we are selling ... that only fair is lovely and beautiful when the majority of the country is brown skinned. It’s a deep rooted stigma. It’s a mammoth step from the brand... and other brands should follow in the same footsteps soon."

Filmmkaer Nandita Das who has been championing this cause also revealed that it indeed was symbolic even though the brand will continue to sell the skin whitening product under another name. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the 'Manto' director said, "The announcement that they will remove the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening and ‘lightening’ from their line of products, is something I don’t think anyone saw coming. Even though it is more symbolic (after all they have not discontinued the product, just changed the messaging), it is still a big step forward. Many brands spend hundreds of crores of rupees to spread the absurd message of fair being lovely in a largely dark country. So, when a market leader steps in, at the very least, it will certainly lead to an even wider debate."

Nandita also added that a person's skin colour in this country is attached to their self esteem and confidence, which is why overcoming this stigma has been difficult. Nandita has been championing this cause since years and is content that a step in the right direction has been taken.

As for Abhay Deol, the actor has called out Bollywood actors and actresses for endorsing fairness brands over the years. Slamming the likes of , and for promoting such products. On Friday, he noted that death of one man (George Floyd) pushed an MNC to take a step forward.

He wrote, "It took a world backlash and the #blacklivesmatter movement to give us a push in this direction. But make no mistake, all of you who have been vocal about the need for a cultural shift in regard to the sale and endorsement of fairness creams in our country contributed to this victory. We have a long way to go in breaking our conditioning of what constitutes for beauty, but this is a small step in the right direction. It’s the starting point to a long road ahead. What a beautiful beginning!"

