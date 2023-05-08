Bipasha Basu and Devi have found the coolest way to enjoy their time together; WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying one of the best phases of their lives currently after they have stepped into parenthood and welcomed their first child. Ever since their baby girl was born, both actors have been sharing little glimpses of their daughter Devi. Only recently, the couple revealed her face and her pictures literally broke the internet. Well, the actress sends out positivity in the cute videos she keeps posting with Devi. Yesterday she shared yet another video enjoying her Sunday with Devi and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

Bipasha Basu enjoys Sunday with Devi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared a video of her and her daughter Devi. In the video, the actress looks stunning in an all-black attire as she holds her baby girl close to her. Devi on the other hand looks stylish as she is dressed in a blue-coloured floral outfit which has red flowers on it and mommy made sure to pair her dress with a matching blue-coloured hairband. The mother-daughter duo can be seen grooving to some music as they enjoy their Sunday. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “Sundaying.”

Check it out:

Recently, Karan and Bipasha celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. They chose to celebrate the special occasion at Mumbai's St. Regis where they tied the knot seven years ago. To wish Karan on their anniversary, Bipasha posted a heartfelt video that featured the moments from their court marriage. Along with it, she wrote, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial Love you forever and ever."

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu dances with daughter Devi in this adorable VIDEO; Calls it her ‘most favourite thing to do’