Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy: We who once were two will now become three

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo took the internet by storm earlier today as the couple announced their pregnancy alongside love-filled photos. Pinkvilla had exclusively broken the news first that Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child and will be making an official announcement soon. According to a source close to the actor-couple, the lovebirds are in a very happy space and are excited to become parents soon.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Bipasha shared photos from their maternity shoot and penned a sweet caption that read: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three."



"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," wrote Bipasha and Karan. In the photos, Bipasha is seen flaunting her baby bump as Karan kissed her baby bump. The parents-to-be can also be seen twinning in white shirt as they posed for the camera.

Check out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's pregnancy photoshoot:

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone, and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. The couple was last seen together in Vikram Bhatt’s crime-thriller web series, Dangerous.

