Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s half-birthday with a house party; See PICS

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, the popular Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2020. The Jism actress and Indian television industry's heartthrob have been treating their fans with glimpses of their adorable daughter quite often with some lovely posts and videos, on their respective Instagram handles. Bipasha Basu took to her official handle and revealed Devi's face with a couple of super adorable stills in April, this year.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu celebrate Devi's half-birthday

Recently, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a heartwarming house party at their residence, as their little Miss Sunshine Devi celebrated her half-birthday, aka sixth month. The popular actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of her hubby Karan and daughter Devi, which was clicked at their daughter's half-birthday celebrations. "Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi... Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts... Grateful," Bipasha captioned her Instagram post.

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, shared a picture of himself with Devi, in which the father-daughter duo is seen enjoying the sunset, on his Instagram handle. "Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes!" the actor captioned his post.

Check out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram posts, below:

Karan and Bipasha's love story

The famous stars fell in love with each other during the shooting of their horror thriller Alone, which hit the theatres in 2015, and tied the knot in 2016. The couple recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with an intimate bash held at Mumbai St. Regis, the same hotel which witnessed their grand wedding.

When it comes to their respective careers, Bipasha Basu has been enjoying a break for quite some time now. Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, in which he plays a pivotal role.

