Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their wedding anniversary during lockdown

Amid lockdown, Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary with friends and family in an unique way -- virtually!

Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of photographs and videos talking to family and friends over video call.

The couple also shared a video of them dancing and the "Raaz" actress captioned it: "Virtual celebration. First of its kind. Sometimes it's important to lift your spirits. Best solution -- Family and friends".

Bipasha also treated Karan with his favourite custard layered with cake, cookies and mangoes.

The couple, who worked together in the film "Alone", tied the knot in April 2015.

On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat".

Credits :IANS

