Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover happily pose with their daughter Devi as they take her home; PICS

On November 12, Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first baby girl. The duo shared a joint statement on social media and announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Along with the statement, the new parents announced her name and shared the first glimpse of her. Bipasha and Karan have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. Days after her arrival, the couple was seen taking their baby girl home from the hospital today. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover take their daughter Devi home

A while ago, Bipasha and Karan were clicked outside their residence in Mumbai. The paparazzi caught the new parents with their daughter Devi as they took her home from the hospital. In the pictures, new mommy Bipasha is seen sporting a black and white flowy dress and holding her daughter in her arms. Devi is wrapped in a pink cloth. On the other hand, Karan is seen sporting an all-black look. The couple was seen posing for the paparazzi without revealing Devi’s face. Have a look:



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s official announcement The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture. In the picture, they were seen holding Devi's tiny feet. Along with it, they wrote, “Manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan.” The caption of the Instagram post read, 'Blessed'.



Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the first picture of their munchkin. Meanwhile, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016. They met on the sets of Alone and started dating each other. The duo welcomed their first child after six years of marriage. Congratulations to the adorable couple!

