Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover just bought a swanky Audi Q7: 'Devi’s new ride'- WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Gover are quite active on social media and the gorgeous couple loves to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Currently, the duo is enjoying every bit of parenthood as they welcomed their first baby girl Devi in November 2022. Bipasha and Karan drop adorable glimpses of their munchkin on social media. Amid enjoying their best phase, the couple, on Monday, brought home a brand new AudiQ7. The actress shared the good news on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover buy a swanky car

Bipasha took to her handle and shared a video as they welcomed a new car to the family. The couple unveiled the look and cut the cake at the showroom. They looked all things happy. Bipasha went on to call it 'Devi's new ride'. She wrote, "Devi’s New Ride. Durga Durga. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, her fans were seen showering love and congratulating her on the new car. A fan wrote, "Congratulations n all my love to my little mithoo ‘Devi’ on her first car and a beginning to many more material luxuries to add to her life from here onwards n forward and love to mommy daddy too." Another fan wrote, "Bless you both with more and moreee."

Meanwhile, Bipasha celebrated her first Mother's Day recently. She shared a cute video with Devi and penned a heartfelt note. Her post read, "It’s just the most surreal feeling I have ever felt … each day … each moment with Devi. Being a mother is the best thing to have happened to me. She is pure bliss and joy. Papa @iamksgofficial and Devi are doing fashion show for mama from the time we woke up…dedicating all their clothes to mama. And doing all mama’s chores today. It’s amazing to be a Mama. Happy Mother’s Day to my Ma @mumu_basu for being the best mother ever. Also to each and every other mother. Mothers rock."

