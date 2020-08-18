Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share they are open to the idea of adoption; Say ‘Let’s see what happens’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who’ve been married for four years opened about their family plans and share they are open to adoption.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for four years now. The couple who are head over heels in love with each other recently opened up on their plans for starting a family of their own. They shared that they have left it all to God revealing that nothing is in their hands. Apart from that, the couple also revealed that in case they do not have their own children, they are open to the idea of adopting kids.

In an interview with Navbharat Times Bipasha opened up and shared, “Let’s see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let’s see what happens in the future.”

Added to that Karan shared, “Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands.” The couple recently reunited onscreen after five years for Dangerous. This project also marks Bipasha’s return to the screen.

Talking about staying away from films for five years, the actress said, “It doesn’t feel like I have been away for five years because for me time has really flown. This time was very necessary for my personal growth because I have been working from the age of 15 as a model, and then as an actor from the age of 19. I have been working all through my life. This break was very well deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters.”

Continuing, she said, “I gave a lot of time to myself as life is very unpredictable. You can’t be always driven by chaos of it and live by a regime. Yes, there is a part of you that you definitely want to create, you satisfy yourself as an actor but besides that - what are your goals for life! You have to be there for the people you love. Now onwards, I will now keep a delicate balance of both of it. I have really enjoyed my family life till now. I guess, now I am ready. This project came at a time when I was getting ready to act again.” Released last week, the movie was written by Vikram Bhatt and produced by singer Mika.

ALSO READ: Karan Singh Grover turns into a personal photographer for Bipasha Basu during the lockdown

Credits :Navbharat Times

Share your comment ×