Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover take daughter Devi on her first flight

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They enjoy an immense fan following and their fans are always curious to get updates about their whereabouts. In a delightful family outing, the couple was spotted at the airport as they embarked on a special journey with their adorable daughter, Devi. The celebrity couple, known for their charm and style, are excited to witness their little one's first flight experience.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's first flight

Bipasha flaunted her radiant smile as she posed for the cameras in a blue printed dress with daughter Devi strapped to her chest. Husband Karan looked dapper in all black as he posed with his wife and daughter. The husband and wife wore white sneakers. After they were done posing and made their way to the airport gate, they even bumped into veteran actor Anupam Kher. Karan hugged Anupam Kher and the family stopped for a quick chat with the actor. The power couple has always kept their fans and well-wishers updated on their parenthood journey, sharing glimpses of their family life and showering their daughter with love and affection. Fans eagerly await these beautiful moments, which provide a glimpse into the cherished bond the family shares.

Take a look at Bipasha and Karan at the airport here:

About Karan and Bipasha

Karan and Bipasha fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Alone. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, has been eagerly waiting for this memorable moment in their parenthood journey. The sight of Bipasha, Karan, and Devi at the airport drew the attention of netizens and fans who showered their love on the family in the comment section. Some also expressed how they are loving Bipasha as a mother. The first flight for any child is often a mix of excitement, wonder, and a touch of nervousness. With Bipasha and Karan by her side, little Devi is sure to have a memorable experience.

