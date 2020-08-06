Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover team up for a web project; Mark their first project post marriage

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who has been married for four years now, are all set to share the screen space for the first time for an upcoming digital project.

Think about one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood and the list will certainly be incomplete without mentioning Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The couple, who have bee married for four years now, has been head over heels in love with each other and doesn’t leave a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. It is always a delight to watch their love filled pics on social media. Given their impeccable chemistry, their fans have been yearning to watch them on screen and looks like their wish has been granted.

According to media reports, Bipasha and Karan are all set to collaborate for a web project which will soon be hitting the OTT platform. Karan has been teasing fans about the same as he shared a sizzling picture of himself with his lady love on Instagram. To note, the web project will mark Karan and Bipasha’s first project post their marriage in 2016. The love birds were last seen in 2015 release Alone and their onscreen chemistry was a massive hit among the fans.

Interestingly, Karan and Bipasha were also said to share the screen in Adhat, however, the project is still under production. Meanwhile, the Dill Mill Gayye actor was last seen in Star Plus’ popular family drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein he was seen playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj and his performance won a million of hearts. On the other hand, Bipasha has been missing from the silver screen post her wedding and her fans are certainly missing her presence on the big screen.

Credits :Instagram

