Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi turns a month old; couple drops a sweet VIDEO message

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover , one of the most adorable couples in B-Town, welcomed daughter Devi on November 12. On Monday, their cute little munchkin Devi turned a month old. To celebrate this occasion, both Bipasha and Karan made special arrangements at their residence which are filled with love and warmth.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared a video wherein she and her husband Karan can be seen beaming with joyfulness and pride as their daughter turned a month old. In the video, they both were seen singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ jingle and cutting the cake with all smiles. Bipasha captioned, “And just like that, Devi is one month old. Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga. #monkeylove #newparents #grateful #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s journey so far

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story is no less than a fairy tale. The lovely couple first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration, and later tied the knot after one year in April 2016.

Recently, in August this year, Bipasha and Karan officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Soon, they welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter–Devi. They captioned, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.” We wish the couple a blissful life ahead.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu treats fans with an adorable picture of little Devi and Karan Singh Grover