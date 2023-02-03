Bipasha Basu beams with joy in new PIC with baby girl Devi; Calls motherhood the ‘most beautiful role’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover embraced parenthood in November 2022. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 12th November, and shared an announcement post on Instagram in which they revealed that they named her ‘Devi Basu Singh Grover’. Since then, the doting parents have been sharing the most adorable glimpses with their daughter. While they hide baby Devi’s face with emojis, they make sure they treat fans with lovely pictures and videos of precious moments spent with their little princess. Now, Bipasha has shared another cute picture of herself spending quality time with her daughter Devi, and the picture is just too adorable! Bipasha Basu calls motherhood the ‘most beautiful role’ of her life

The latest picture shared by Bipasha Basu on her Instagram account shows Bipasha Basu holding her two-month-old daughter Devi’s feet in her arms. She held her tiny feet to her cheeks, and is seen enjoying the precious moment. The glow and happiness on her face is absolutely unmissable! The actress is seen in a white cold-shoulder outfit, with her hair left untied. Meanwhile, Devi is seen in a cute little blue outfit. The picture was clicked by actor Vivan Bhathena, and Bipasha thanked him for capturing such a beautiful moment. In her caption, the actress also called motherhood the most beautiful role of her life! “The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi’s Ma Durga Durga Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi’s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi #motherhood #blessed #grateful #monkeylove #memoriesforlife,” wrote Bipasha. Take a look!

Bipasha Basu calls her daughter Devi the 'best gift' Last month, Bipasha Basu shared an adorable video of herself kissing her daughter Devi's feet. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "God gave me the best gift - My daughter , Devi after my first best gift ,the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficialLuckiest girl in the world #itsmybirthday #newmommy #grateful #blessed #monkeylove." In November 2022, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu announced the arrival of their baby girl with a picture which showed the newborn baby's tiny feet. In a joint statement, they shared, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

