Bipasha Basu on being body positive in pregnancy: At a beautiful stage when I'm transforming into a mother…

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying one of the best phases of their lives. These two will soon step into the new phase of their lives and embrace parenthood. Well, ever since Bipasha and Karan have announced their pregnancy on social media, their fans have been eagerly waiting to welcome their baby. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about flaunting a baby bump and how does she deal with all the negativity.

Talking to ETimes, Bipasha Basu explained that she understands that everyone is entitled to an opinion and it is all respected. Further, she revealed that the actress is leading her life and will focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity and this is the way to move on in life. The actress further added, “I'm a body-positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in. My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it's all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don't keep this body healthy, you're not going to lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body. At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live myself. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever. I'd rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way.”

Further, recalling the moment when she found out when she was pregnant, she said it was a very emotional day and remembered how she and Karan (Singh Grover) ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell. The actress said that everyone was emotional and it was her mother’s dream that she and Karan have a baby. "I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," said the Race actress.

