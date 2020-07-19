Bipasha Basu cannot wait for a live performance to happen again soon

  1. Home
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu says she is missing the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience.
Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage. She said she cannot wait for it to happen soon.

"Miss the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience... can't wait for it to happen again soon. This picture is from one of my most memorable performances at #iffaawards . Grooving to #DumMaaroDum #throwback," she wrote alongside the image.

Bipasha's husband and actor Karan Singh Grover took to the comment section from his verified Instagram account and dropped some love emojis.

The actress recently went down memory lane and recalled shooting for her 2006 release, "Corporate",which turned 14.

Bipasha and Karan, who worked together in the film "Alone", tied the knot in April 2015.

On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat".

Credits :IANS

