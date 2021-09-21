Bipasha Basu celebrates her debut as Ajnabee clocks 20 years; Shares photos with Kareena, Akshay & Bobby.

Bipasha Basu is looking back on the good old days! On Tuesday, Bipasha took to Instagram to reminisce and celebrate her 20 years in the entertainment industry. The actress made her debut on this day with Ajnabee back in 2001 alongside , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bobby Deol.

Over the years, Ajnabee has found a cult following and Bipasha looked back fondly on the film and her co-stars. Sharing a series of photos, Bipasha wrote, "This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back … my first film ,#ajnabee released on 21st September 2001. It doesn’t feel like so much time has passed ,as the love that I get from my fans, well wishers ,the film fraternity and the media is still so strong. I am grateful for this love forever."

She added. "#ajnabee will be special to me forever. I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai , producer Vijay Galani , all my co actors - @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan , my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada )…and the entire unit. It’s been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed #20yearsofajnabee."

Bipasha's post received a whole lot of love as Abhsihek Bachchan also dropped a hug emoji in the comments section. Check out Bipasha Basu's post below:

Did you know that Kareena Kapoor had made her debut just a year before Bipasha Basu with the film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan?

