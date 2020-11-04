Bipasha Basu celebrates Karwa Chauth with hubby Karan Singh Grover; Says ‘I am truly blessed for my love’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have taken to their Instagram handle to share a few lovely pictures from the Karwa Chauth celebration.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The duo never fails to entertain their fans on social media. Their ‘monkey love’ posts steal all the attention. Today, everyone is celebrating Karwa Chauth including the Bollywood celebs. And thus, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with her husband Karan Singh Grover from the celebration. Their fans are going gaga over the same. Both of them are looking stunning in the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Karan can be seen cutely giving a peck on Bipasha’s cheek. The Jism actress is looking absolutely beautiful as she can be seen all decked up in an orange traditional outfit. On the other hand, Karan is looking dashing as he can be seen showing off his man bun and donning all-black attire. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress writes, “With my heart @iamksgofficial celebrating #karwachauth I am truly blessed for my love. I love you @iamksgofficial Thank you for all your love #monkeylove” Take a look:

Karan Singh Grover also shares some pictures with his wife Bipasha from the Karwa Chauth celebration and writes, “I love you doesn’t seem enough to express what I feel for you in all time and space. So I’ll just say that you are my everything, my every emotion, my every intention, my every dream, my every achievement, my infinity. @bipashabasu Happy #karwachauth #monkeylove #loveyourself.” Soon, Bipasha dropped a sweet comment on his post and wrote ‘Thank you’ with an emoji.Take a look:

Earlier today, the actress shared a video from her last year’s Karwa Chauth celebration. While sharing the same, she writes, “Happy Karwachauth Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do:) and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything We both fast together each year ... another day to celebrate togetherness and our love I love... love #monkeylove.”

