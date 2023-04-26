Bipasha Basu dances with daughter Devi in this adorable VIDEO; Calls it her ‘most favourite thing to do’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are doting parents to their five-month-old daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Ever since she was born, Karan and Bipasha have been sharing the most adorable glimpses of their little princess. Just a few days ago, they revealed Devi’s face for the first time on Instagram, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness. Now, Bipasha Basu has shared yet another video of her dancing with Devi, and it is sure to brighten up your day!

Bipasha Basu dances with her baby girl Devi

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to share an adorable reel that shows Bipasha dancing with little Devi. The actress is seen holding Devi in a baby carrier, as she danced with her on the balcony of her home. The joy on Bipasha’s face is unmissable as she holds Devi’s tiny arms and makes her groove to a song. Devi looks incredibly cute in a full-sleeved yellow t-shirt with white pants, while Bipasha is seen in a pink and white kaftan. She shared the video along with Taylor Swift’s song ‘Never Grow Up’ playing in the background, and wrote, “ Dancing with Devi Is my most favourite thing to do now #mamaandbaby #motherhood #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover #bepresent.”

Fans flooded the comments section with adorable messages, and while one Instagram user wrote, “The most beautiful relationship,” another one commented, “Learning her 1st step of dancing with her gorgeous mom.” Take a look at the video below!

On April 5, Bipasha and Karan shared the most adorable picture of their daughter Devi, in which they revealed her face. “Hello world … I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover,” read the caption. Preity Zinta commented, “Awwww ! So cuteGod bless her,” while Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Awwwwww She’s Beautiful.”

