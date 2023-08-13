Bipasha Basu drops a cute pic of her 'braveheart' daughter Devi as she turns 9 months old; Celebs react

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are proud parents of their darling daughter, Devi Singh Basu Grover, whom they welcomed in November last year. Both Bipasha and Karan are enjoying parenthood to the fullest and their social media posts are proof. The happy-go-lucky parents of Devi often share glimpses of all the precious moments they have with their munchkin with their fans. Devi’s beautiful momma is a social media butterfly who loves posting delightful photos of her angel. While Basu’s Instagram is buzzed with adorable photos of her baby girl, the glamorous momma has yet again shared a lovely photo of Devi which is melting hearts of her fans and followers.

Bipasha Basu calls Devi a ‘Braveheart baby’

As Devi turned nine months old, Bipasha took to Instagram on Saturday and treated her Insta fam with a delightful photo of Devi. In the photo, Bipasha and Karan’s little bundle of joy can be seen sitting cutely on a sofa. While her face is not completely visible, she can be seen wearing a white and blue floral frock. The baby pink floral headband and her white shoes with floral straps make her look even more cute. We can see two blocks kept near Devi with ‘9’ and ‘months’ printed on them.

Basu penned a thank you note and praised her ‘braveheart’ daughter as she shared the photo on Instagram. She wrote, “Our Devi turns 9 months. Wanted to thank everyone for all the love and blessings for her. Grateful to all. Our Braveheart Baby is a warrior princess. Durga Durga. Jai Mata Di.” She added a string of evil eye emoji along with a few red hearts and folded hands emoji in her caption.

Neha Dhupia, to whom Basu recently revealed her daughter’s congenital heart condition in an Instagram Live, took to the Raaz actor’s comments section and commented, “Devi” with a red heart emoji. Popular TV star, Drashti Dhami too reacted with red heart emojis.

“Happy 9 months devi”, a fan commented with red heart emojis. “My adorable darling”, another fan commented with a red heart and kiss emoji. “She is a warrior princess. I got tears after seeing your interview .. I badly wanted to see Devi and give her right hug .. I have 7 months old .. I can’t even imagine the pain that you have gone through .. you are strong Bipasha. Devi will grow up strong like you …loads of love to her,” commented a fan as she showered her love on Devi.

For the unversed, in an Instagram chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha recently revealed that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect when she was three months old.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016. They were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022.

