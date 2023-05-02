Bipasha Basu drops a pic with her 'whole world' Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi; Fans shower love

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in town. They keep treating fans with their romantic pictures on social media. Currently, Karan and Bipasha are enjoying the best phase of their lives as they welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022. After teasing the fans with their daughter's glimpses, the couple finally revealed her face recently. Devi's pictures instantly took the internet by storm. Earlier today, Bipasha shared yet another picture with Karan and Devi, and netizens were seen gushing over their cuteness.

Bipasha Basu drops a new photo with Karan Singh Grover and Devi

Bipasha took to Instagram and shared an aww-adorable photo with her husband and their daughter. In the photo, she is seen sporting a blue summery outfit while her munchkin looks cute as a button in a blue and white striped frock and a matching hair band. On the other hand, Karan has opted for a black T-shirt. The picture makes for a perfect family frame. Along with it, the actress wrote, "My whole world in a picture #monkeylove #mylife #myheart #myworld #daughterlove #hubby." Have a look:

After she shared the picture, netizens were seen showering love on them. A user wrote, "Beautiful family." Another user wrote, "Soooo beautiful." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis and gushing over Devi's cuteness in the comment section.

Recently, Karan and Bipasha celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. They chose to celebrate the special occasion at Mumbai's St. Regis where they tied the knot seven years ago. To wish Karan on their anniversary, Bipasha posted a heartfelt video that featured the moments from their court marriage. Along with it, she wrote, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial Love you forever and ever."

Karan and Bipasha fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Alone.

Work front

Karan is all set to be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theatres in January 2024.

