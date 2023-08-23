Bipasha Basu drops adorable photo as she holds daughter Devi; Karan Singh Grover calls her 'angel mamma'

Bipasha Basu is a doting mother of her darling daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, whom she welcomed in November last year with her actor-husband, Karan Singh Grover. Basu is currently on a sabbatical from acting and enjoying parenthood to the fullest with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Besides being Devi’s proud parents, Bipasha and Karan are also big-time social media butterflies who love sharing photos and videos of their little bundle of joy with their fans and social media. The happy-go-lucky parents of little Devi are having the best time of their lives, and their Instagram posts with their munchkin are proof. While Bipasha’s Insta feed is buzzed with adorable posts about Devi, the actor has once again dropped a delightful photo with her baby girl that is warming many hearts online.

Bipasha Basu drops delightful photo with Devi

On Tuesday, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and treated her fans and social media followers with an adorable photo of her with her daughter. In the photo, Bipasha can be seen carrying her baby girl lovingly in her arms. The actor can be seen donning a bright green dress and a pair of brown shades. On the other hand, Devi is seen rocking a black t-shirt and pair of cute pink bottoms. In the heartwarming photo, the Raaz actor can be seen flashing a big smile as she holds her darling daughter in her arms. Devi too, looks delighted in the photo.

While sharing the beautiful photo, the beautiful mumma wrote, “Uffff the love in her eyes when mamma is back home ❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 Lucky Mamma ❤️.”

Karan Singh Grover reacts to Bipasha Basu and Devi’s photo

Bipasha’s latest Instagram post has melted millions of hearts and the comments section is filled with cute comments praising the mother-daughter duo. However, it was Bipasha’s better half, Karan Singh Grover’s comment that caught our attention the most and made us go ‘aww!’ Grover took to Basu’s comment section, praised her, and also revealed one thing that is ‘common’ between him and his daughter. While reacting to his wife’s post, Devi’s dashing dad wrote, “We have that in common. Devi and I. You gorgeous angel mamma you!”

Whereas, reacting to Bipasha’s latest post, a fan wrote, “Beautiful Devi with her most beautiful mama 😍❤️”. “Lucky Devi because she have a Mamma like you 😍❤️🧿”, another fan commented. “Cutiepies in one frame ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan wrote.

For those who are unaware, in an Instagram chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha recently revealed that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect when she was three months old.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016. They were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022.

