Bipasha Basu drops adorable PIC of daughter Devi enjoying golden hour with dad Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu was a successful fashion model before she stepped into the acting industry with her debut movie Ajnabee, back in 2001. While working on multiple projects, she met with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover and they later tied the knot. The couple was blessed with a daughter Devi in November 2022. Recently, the actress gave a peek into the father-daughter time.

Bipasha Basu shares a picture of Karan Singh Grover enjoying his time with their daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu has been part of many successful projects. But for the past couple of months, the actress has been living her best and happiest life with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. She also keeps giving us a glimpse of their family time which involves having a blast with the little one. A while ago, the Raaz actress posted a photo that showcased Karan enjoying his peaceful time with the one-year-old baby.

In the picture, the Hate Story 3 actor can be seen donning a pink and white-hued t-shirt while their daughter wore a gray one. While the baby stared out of the window, her father seemed engrossed in a conversation with her. Enjoying the golden hour and soaking in the sun, they looked adorable together. Sharing the picture, the actress penned, “My strength.”

Bipasha Basu posts a video showcasing how her 2023 went

As the year came to an end, the actress shared a video which was a beautiful collage of all the happy moments the couple shared along with their daughter. Sharing the clip, she penned, “The most unforgettable year of our lives. Full of joy, love, celebration, and pinch of extreme suffering, pain and chaos. All the ingredients required to make us a stronger, better and upgraded version of us. All happened exactly how it was decided by us. Wouldn’t change a thing.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their horror film Alone in 2014 and they fell in love. The celebrity couple got married on 30 April 2016. Karan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor.

