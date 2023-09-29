Bipasha Basu drops aww-dorable PICS of daughter Devi dressed in colorful ghagra from Satyanarayan Puja

Bipasha Basu is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Even though she is currently away from the lights-camera-action world, the actress often shares pictures and videos on her social media account to keep her fans and followers updated about her life. Recently, Bipasha arranged a Satyanarayan Puja and dropped some adorable snaps of her daughter Devi Singh Grover from the occasion.

Bipasha Basu gives peek into her daughter Devi dressed in colorful ghagra from Satyanarayan Puja

A while ago, Bipasha Basu shared two of the most cutesy pictures of her daughter Devi Singh Grover from the Satyanarayan Puja occasion. In the pictures, Devi can be seen dressed in a colorful ghagra playing with some cards. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Devi (red heart, evil eye, and a flower emoji) #monkeylove."

The actress also shared a video of her making prasad for the puja on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Shinni Makha Satyanarayan Puja." Basu also shared a picture of herself with Devi on her Stories.

On Sunday, September 24, Bipasha posted a super adorable video of her daughter, Devi on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. In the video, the little one can be seen in a printed jumpsuit and is having a playful time in her cradle. Seemingly, her father Karan Singh Grover is protecting her head from getting hurt.

The couple jointly shared a heartfelt note which read, “Blessed are those who have daughters(folded hand and evil eye emoji) Daughter’s day is everyday for us (red-heart emoji).Our biggest blessing … Our Mishti Devi (red heart and evil eye emoji)." Have a look:

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple had fallen in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. In 2022, the actress shared the news of her daughter's birth and also revealed her name. Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, the actress wrote, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

