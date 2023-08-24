Bipasha Basu drops cutesy pic of daughter Devi and her 'awesome papa' Karan Singh Grover; fans are all hearts

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Devi, in November last year. The actress often treats her fans by sharing beautiful photos and videos of their little girl, and also their family time together. Recently, Bipasha Basu took to social media to share a cute photograph of husband Karan and daughter Devi sleeping peacefully while being all cutely cuddled up.

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable photo

The Raaz 3 actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photograph of husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi sleeping peacefully. The father-daughter duo is seen napping. Bipasha wrote in the caption, “When you come home to this… heart explodes with happiness (lots of nazar amulets and red heart emojis) Devi has the most awesome Papa. #devibasusinghgrover #monkeylove.” Have a look:

Fans react to the charming photo

After Bipasha Basu shared the photo with her fans, comments started pouring in that showered love on little Devi. While one of them wrote, “God bless you,” another one wrote, “Devi got her piercing.”

Moreover, one of the netizens noticed the calm on the faces of the father-daughter duo, and they wrote, “That sukooooon on both of their faces.”

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu opened up about daughter Devi’s surgery

Recently, Bipasha Basu had musterd up courage and opened up about the surgery that Devi had gone through after her birth. In a conversation with Neha Dhupia, the actress talked about the emotions that she experienced during that tough time and how hard it was for her, as a mother, to put her child through that. During the conversation, Bipasha said, “You feel so sad, so burdened, so conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery. I remember during the third month we had gone for a scan. I had done the research, met surgeons in the hospitals, spoken to doctors. Karan was not ready, I was ready to kick this out of her.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12 last year. They revealed her face a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu gets emotional as she reveals daughter Devi was born with two holes in heart: ‘We went through…”