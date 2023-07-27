Bipasha Basu drops heartwarming family moments ft. Karan Singh Grover and Devi; Internet is in love

Bipasha Basu, who has been away from the camera for a long time, is currently relishing parenthood to the fullest with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple is beaming with joy as they are proud parents of their darling daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, whom they welcomed in November last year.

As happy-go-lucky parents, Bipasha and Karan frequently share glimpses of their precious moments with their fans, showing the wonderful time they spend with their bundle of joy, Devi. Bipasha, the doting momma, adores sharing photos of her baby girl, melting many hearts every time she posts a cute picture with Devi.

Once again, Bipasha has delighted netizens with a series of adorable photos that have her fans and followers saying a collective "aww!"

Bipasha Basu posts happy photos with Devi and Karan Singh Grover

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a series of lovely family photos featuring herself, Karan, and their adorable munchkin, Devi. In the first photo, Karan can be seen holding Devi in his arms, while planting a loving kiss on Bipasha's cheeks. The second photo captures Bipasha pouting playfully as she gazes at Devi. The last photo shows Bipasha smiling affectionately at her daughter while the cute baby looks back.

Captioning the adorable family photos, Bipasha wrote, "Us" with a red heart and an evil eye emoji, along with the hashtag "#monkeylove".

Fans react to Bipasha Basu’s cute family post

Reacting to Bipasha’s cute family post, a fan wrote, “Handsome papa beautiful mama and barbie Devi”. “Devi is so cuteee”, commented another one. “Beautiful family,” another fan commented. “Picture perfect”, read one of the many positive comments.

In addition to posting cute photos on her feed, Bipasha also treated her followers to an adorable photo where she can be seen holding her daughter up. In another story, she shared a video clip of herself and Karan, vibing inside an elevator to the popular song, Makeba. "Find your own party... everywhere and literally anywhere," Bipasha captioned her story.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016. They were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022.

