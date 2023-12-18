Bipasha Basu drops PIC of baby Devi sitting next to Santa Claus

Actress Bipasha Basu is currently rejoicing in the spirit of motherhood at its best. Basu tied the nuptial knot with actor Karan Singh Grover following their courtship period on April 30, 2016. It was only last year that Bipasha Basu and her husband welcomed baby Devi into their lives.

The doting mother is often known to share her daughter’s glimpses with her fans on social media. With Christmas just knocking on the door, the actress has now dropped a picture of her daughter sitting next to Santa Claus and she looks cute as a button in it. She also shared glimpses of her playdate and called her a ‘nature lover’ and her little ‘cub’.

Devi Basu Singh Grover embraces apricity in garden, mum Bipasha Basu calls her ‘nature lover’

Basu is the most doting mother to her daughter Devi and her social media account is proof of the same. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share how Devi has been rejoicing in the winters by playing at the garden. She can be seen sitting on the grass and playing with a flower. Sharing her video, Bipasha called her a ‘nature lover’.

Meanwhile, it seems like Devi is Christmas ready as the Raaz star also shared a picture of her daughter, who sat next to Santa Claus. In the photo, Bipasha Basu can be seen looking at Devi with love-filled gaze. Karan Singh Grover can also be seen striking a pose in the image.

She proceeded to share some adorable glimpses of Devi’s playdate. In a video shared by the actress, little Devi can be seen playing with a soft toy tiger, while doting father Karan Singh Grover lies on the ground. Sharing the video, Basu wrote, “Our cub.”

Bipasha Basu’s take on her acting comeback

Bipasha Basu has lately been on an acting hiatus, as she is embracing every moment of motherhood. In an interview with News18 earlier, the actress spilled the beans about facing the camera once again and said that she believes her daughter will ‘allow’ her to spend some time on the sets.

Talking about her acting comeback, the actress shared, “I’m going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it.” She proceeded to add that she still finds herself in the process of learning to strike a balance between her work life and her daughter.

