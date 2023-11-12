Bipasha Basu drops unseen PIC of Devi as newborn to mark first birthday: 'Truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us'

Bipasha Basu embraced motherhood last year alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover, with the birth of their first child, a daughter named Devi. Today, on her first birthday, Bipasha shared an unseen photo of the family from the time of Devi's birth. In a heartwarming note, she referred to her little one as a god's blessing and also extended Diwali wishes to her fans.

Bipasha Basu’s heartfelt wish for Devi on her first birthday

Bipasha Basu shared a touching post on Instagram on Sunday, November 12, to celebrate her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's first birthday. The post featured a photo capturing a tender moment from Devi's newborn days, where she rested beside her exhausted mother. In the image, Karan Singh Grover, could be seen expressing his love and admiration for their child.

In the heartfelt caption, Bipasha wrote, “The magic of birth. 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives. Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi.”

Reflecting on Devi’s birthday and Diwali falling together, she expressed, “I always wonder at the magical things around her… and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma.”

Bipasha extended her wishes to fans on the auspicious festival by saying, “Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi.”

Have a look!

Fan reactions to Bipasha Basu’s post for Devi’s birthday

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section under Bipasha Basu’s post with warm greetings and blessings for Devi and the family. One fan said, “Happy Birthday Devi and new mum n dad on completing the first year of this beautiful journey. God bless,” while another wrote, “Truly divine she is.” A person wished, “Sending you good fortunes. Happy 1st to adorable li’l Devi.” A comment read, “@bipashabasu Girls are always magical and most caring.”

Meanwhile, the family of three is enjoying a celebratory and intimate getaway in the Maldives.

