Bipasha Basu enjoys ‘endless conversations’ with daughter Devi in this VIDEO captured by Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been over the moon since they welcomed their first child, daughter Devi in November 2022. Bipasha and Karan often share glimpses of their little princess on Instagram, and love documenting the precious moments shared with her. While they haven’t yet revealed her face, they frequently post pictures and videos of Devi with her face hidden with an emoji. Today, Bipasha posted a video of herself enjoying conversations with her four-month-old daughter, and it is just too cute for words!

Bipasha Basu posts a video of her ‘endless conversations’ with Devi

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account to post a video that shows Bipasha spending some quality time with Devi. The video has been captured by Karan Singh Grover. Devi looks adorable in a blue floral frock, while Bipasha is seen in a yellow outfit. She is seen talking to her little one, while Devi’s tiny palms touch her face. “Endless conversations with my Devi Priceless moments captured by Papa @iamksgofficial #mamalove #newmama #daughterlove #bliss,” wrote Bipasha, while sharing the video.

Arti Singh reacted to the video and commented, “Awww,” while Shamita Shetty dropped heart emojis. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, on Karan Singh Grover’s birthday, Bipasha posted an adorable picture of him holding Devi in his arms. Devi looks cute in a pretty pink frock that has ‘happy birthday daddy’ written over it. “ First Birthday as Papa Hottest Papa #monkeyprincebirthday,” wrote Bipasha, while sharing the picture.

In November 2022, Bipasha and Karan announced their baby girl’s arrival, and revealed that they have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine,” they wrote.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover get clay impressions of daughter Devi's tiny hands and feet