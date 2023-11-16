Bipasha Basu enjoys sun-kissed moment with hubby Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi in Maldives; see PIC

Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying a delightful chapter in her life alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their beautiful daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress frequently offers glimpses into their life, especially the joyful moments with their little one. The happy family is presently on a vacation in the Maldives, and Bipasha has been actively sharing snapshots of their fun-filled holiday with fans. Most recently, she posted an endearing family picture capturing their sun-soaked moments.

Recently, Bipasha Basu treated her Instagram followers to a captivating family photo from their Maldives retreat. The picturesque snapshot features Bipasha holding her adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in her arms, with husband Karan Singh Grover standing beside them. Against the vibrant tropical backdrop and under the warm sunshine, the family shares a moment as they collectively gaze into the camera.

