Bipasha Basu gets emotional as she reveals daughter Devi was born with two holes in heart: ‘We went through…”

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, daughter Devi, in November last year. They often treat their fans with pictures and videos of their little one, and their family time together. In a recent conversation with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha opened up about the challenges she faced after giving birth. She revealed the heartbreaking story of her child having two holes in her heart and going through a surgery at three months old.

Actress Bipasha Basu went live with Neha Dhupia on Instagram on August 5 in order to talk about her pregnancy and motherhood journey. On being asked about the difficult days that she had to experience as a mother, Bipasha opened up about a shocking and traumatic experience that she went through right after giving birth. She revealed that she and her husband Karan got to know three days after giving birth that their daughter was born with two holes in her heart. Devi had to undergo surgery for a ventricular septal defect when she was only three months old. Bipasha also said, “It’s been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother.”

The actress was visibly upset and broke down into tears in the middle of the conversation. She added, “We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect... We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one.”

Bipasha also talked about the emotions that she experienced during that difficult time and how it is a very tough decision to put your child through that. “You feel so sad, so burdened, so conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery. I remember during the third month we had gone for a scan. I had done the research, met surgeons in the hospitals, spoken to doctors. Karan was not ready, I was ready to kick this out of her,” she said.

She added that her daughter was okay now and that she wanted to share her story to give out information to other mothers. The Raaz actress said, “It is the toughest thing to have your little child and have these ten doctors explain to you what all can happen. Devi had a very successful operation, but those 6 hours when she was in the OT, my life felt like it stopped.”

