Bipasha Basu gives a sneak-peek into Devi’s pink and white nursery as the little one plays in the crib-VIDEO

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover embraced parenthood last year. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on 12th November 2022, and announced on social media that they have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. Since then, Bipasha and Karan have been over the moon! They have been sharing the most adorable glimpses of their daughter Devi, documenting the precious moments they have been spending with her. Now, on Tuesday, Bipasha Basu shared another adorable video of Devi playing in the crib in her pink-and-white themed nursery.

Bipasha Basu gives a glimpse of Devi’s pink and white nursery

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to share a video that shows baby Devi playing in her crib. The white cot is decorated with a pink mattress, with white round pillows placed on either side of her. The nursery also features pink flared curtains, and it looks too cute! Devi’s name garland hangs on the front of the crib, and a unicorn-themed crib mobile is seen hanging over the cot. Devi looks oh-so-adorable as she plays in the crib, and while she is seen lying on her stomach, her face isn’t visible in the video.

“Bliss #devibasusinghgrover #durgadurga #ekomkar,” captioned Bipasha Basu, while sharing the video. Dia Mirza commented on Bipasha’s post and dropped a heart-eyed and butterfly emoji. Fans also gushed over baby Devi, and dropped heart-eyed emojis under the comments on the post. Check out the video below.

Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi’s face for the first time

Meanwhile, on April 5, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover revealed their baby girl Devi’s face for the first time. Devi looked adorable in a pink frock, with a pink bow hairband on her head. “Hello world … I am Devi” read the caption.

In November 2022, Bipasha and Karan announced the birth of Devi, and wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine."

