Bipasha Basu gives sweet glimpse into love-filled Maldives vacay with Karan Singh Grover, daughter Devi; Watch

Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover fell in love, tying the knot in 2016. Their happiness expanded when their baby girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover, arrived in their lives last year. The actress regularly shares personal family moments and sweet glimpses of her daughter Devi's playtime on social media. Lately, the couple has pleased their followers by posting videos of the birthday preparations for Devi. Now, the actress has shared a sweet glimpse from her vacation with Devi and Karan Singh Grover on her Instagram handle.

Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse from her Maldives vacation with Karan Singh Grover and Devi

A while ago, popular Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from her Maldives vacation with her daughter Devi and husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. The video showcased absolute love and togetherness as Bipasha, Karan, and Devi were seen enjoying the beauty of their holiday spot. The video includes picturesque views and heartwarming family scenes, emanating happiness and the delight of being together.

Sharing the video, Bipasha captioned it, “Us, Hum teen #monkeylove,” and added red heart emoji and evil eye emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Bipasha Basu on facing trolling after Devi’s birth

Earlier during an interview with News18, Bipasha Basu had shared her thoughts on becoming a target of online trolls after the birth of her daughter, Devi. Discussing how she gained some weight post-childbirth and faced body shaming, she mentioned, “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered.” Karan Singh Grover also shared his thoughts on the same and added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

She emphasized that her daughter will always come first in her priorities, and now, her life revolves entirely around her. She ranked herself second, with Karan being third on her list of priorities.

Bipasha Basu, a model turned actress, entered the film industry with a supporting role in the 2001 film Ajnabee. She gained widespread recognition in 2002 through the supernatural thriller Raaz and went on to work in various films such as Jism, Rudraksh, Barsaat, Apaharan, No Entry, and more.

She ventured into Hollywood with the romantic film The Lovers in 2013.

