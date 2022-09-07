Bipasha Basu holds Karan Singh Grover close in new PIC; Says 'daily dose of cuddles is my super power'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood and they shell out couple goals time and again. The duo is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days as they are all set to embrace parenthood. Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, and the couple confirmed it on their social media handles. Since her announcement, Bipasha has been sharing photos and videos of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Just a while ago, Bipasha shared a new picture with Karan on her Instagram handle. The actress captioned the post: "My daily dose of cuddles is my super power. #monkeylove” They both can be seen holding each other close as they pose for the camera. In the picture, pregnant Bipasha looked beautiful in a green and black ensemble, while Karan looks handsome in a beige and white shirt. Recently, talking about their baby, Bipasha revealed in an interview with Bombay Times that she and Karan call their baby ‘she’. " We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.