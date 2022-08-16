Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy: Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and others express joy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo made a surprising announcement today as they announced that they are expecting their first baby together. Their fans are currently jumping with joy and it is indeed the best news ever. From the moment Bipasha and Karan made the special announcement, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for them. The two shared love-filled pictures from their maternity photoshoot to announce their pregnancy.

Sharing the photos, Karan and Bipasha captioned it: “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Further, the duo expressed gratitude and wrote, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga.” Now, Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others filled the comments section with congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be.

Malaika Arora wrote: "Congratulations." Neelam Kothari Soni added: "So amazing!" While Jacqueline Fernandez dropped several red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry commented: "Best best best news ever my darlings!! I’m so happy for you! God bless." Abhay Deol wrote: "love!" Apart from them, other stars like Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Kapil Sharma, Dipannita Sharma, and Nandita Mahtani, also sent love to Karan and Bipasha.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their horror drama film, Alone, and after a year of dating, they tied the knot in April 2016.

