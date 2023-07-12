Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi's 8th month birthday; Fans shower love

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover completed her 8th month on July 12. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram to share a precious photo of her, daughter, and her husband. Bipasha also gave a glimpse of the cute little party they threw to mark Devi's milestone. Devi was born on November 12, 2022.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi completes 8th months

On July 12, Bipasha Karan had a party to celebrate Devi's 8th month birthday. The actress shared a precious photo where Devi can be seen back facing the camera. The couple held their daughter adorably. The actress captioned it, "Celebrating our baby girl’s 8th month birthday #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover."

In the video, the 44-year-old actress can be seen sitting in a chair with Devi while adoring her. Her daughter was playing with her earrings. Karan Singh Grover also joined them and shared a beautiful moment together. There was a huge table which was filled with lots of flowers. The caption of the video was in French. The English translation of the French line is 'to see life through rose-colored glasses.'

Fans' reactions to Bipasha Basu's post

As soon as the actress shared the picture and the video of her daughter, fans started to shower love on Devi. One wrote, "Omg so adorable." Another commented, "Maa durga ashirwad." "Such an angel," wrote a third fan. Many fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple had fallen in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. Last year, the actress shared the news of her daughter's birth and revealed her name. Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, Bipasha wrote, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

