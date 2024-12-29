Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover demanded separate rooms, created drama around kissing each other in Dangerous recalls Mika Singh

Mika Singh is one of the most renowned singers in the Hindi film industry, and he has lent his voice to several popular songs like Jumme Ki Raat, Aaj ki Party, Mauja Hi Mauja, and more. Recently, he revealed that he decided to produce a web series that starred real-life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. However, the two actors created a lot of trouble, demanded separate rooms, and refused to do kissing scene with each other despite being married.

In a candid conversation on the podcast, Kadak, Mika Singh opened up about his challenging experience as a producer. He produced an MX Player web series in 2020 written by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The project seemed to be an exciting one that made the singer interested, but he had a poor experience working with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Mika shared that he initially planned to cast Karan Singh Grover opposite a newcomer to maintain the project’s budget. However, Bipasha Basu insisted they wanted to be a part of the cast. Since they came under budget, the makers changed the plan. But, later, their behavior caused significant delays and financial strain.

Mika claimed that the production, originally scheduled to wrap up in three months, was extended to six months due to their drama. He recalled that they took a team of 50 to London for a month-long shoot, which lasted two months due to multiple demands from the actors.

He said, “I booked a single room for them since they are a married couple, but they insisted on separate rooms and later demanded to move to a different hotel.”

The challenges didn’t end there. Karan Singh Grover injured his leg while filming a stunt scene during the shoot. It further delayed the work, and the couple created issues during the dubbing process, citing sore throats as an excuse to postpone work.

One of the biggest controversies arose around a kissing scene in the series. The Mauja Hi Mauja singer claimed that although the couple had signed a contract agreeing to the scene, they later refused to perform it, even though they are husband and wife.

Singh, extremely frustrated with the incident, stated that these stars happily cooperate with big production houses like Dharma Productions. So, he wondered why they showed such an attitude while working with smaller producers even though they received their money.

The experience was so discouraging that he decided to stop producing more projects. “I now advise others not to produce films and, if they do, to give opportunities to newcomers,” he concluded.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who met on the sets of Alone in 2015, married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.

