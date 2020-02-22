Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover fly to Maldives for latter’ birthday; Share pics from their exotic vacation

Karan Singh Grover is all set to turn a year older tomorrow, he has flown to the Maldives with lady love Bipasha Basu to celebrate his special day.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the couples in Bollywood which never fails to give major relationship goals. The couple, who has been married for almost four years now, often win hearts with their social media PDA. Not only Bipasha and Karan find solace in enjoying little things together, they also treat fans with beautiful pictures from their exotic vacation time and again. Needless to say, the couple’s vacation pictures are a treat to the sore eyes.

And as Karan Singh Grover is set to turn a year older on February 23, the couple once again headed for another vacation to their favourite destination, i.e. Maldives. Undoubtedly, Bipasha must have some special plan for her man’s big day. But before that, the Bacha Ae Haseeno actress has been giving stunning glimpses of their beach vacation on social media as she spends some quality time with her hubby. To note, this isn’t the first time that Bipasha and Karan visited the Maldives. In fact, the self proclaimed bach babies even went to the beautiful island for their honeymoon and ever for random vacation as well.

Take a look as Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s pic from Maldives vacation:

Talking about the work front, Karan Singh Grover recently won millions of hearts with his performance as Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides, there are reports that he will be collaborating with wife Bipasha in Vikram Bhatt’s Aadat. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, if the media reports turned out to be true, Aadat will mark Bipasha and Karan’s on-screen reunion after five years of their 2015 release Alone.

Credits :Instagram

Read More