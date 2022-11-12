Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover share first GLIMPSE of their baby girl; Reveal her name in announcement post

Congratulations are in order as Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, today. Fans were eagerly waiting for the new parents to make an announcement on social media, and it’s finally here! Bipasha and Karan shared a joint statement on Instagram, revealing the little princess’ name. They also shared the first glimpse of the little one in their Instagram post.

The picture shared by the couple on Instagram shows Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover ’s hands holding two tiny feet. They revealed that they have named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The text below the picture reads, “12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan.” The caption of the Instagram post read, “Blessed.” Check out their Instagram post below.

Bipasha Basu's pregnancy announcement

It was in August this year that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced they are expecting their first child. They took to their Instagram account to share a gorgeous picture from the actress' maternity shoot, and in their caption, mentioned that there will be another addition to their family soon. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three," they wrote.

Since then, Bipasha has been sharing her pregnancy journey through some lovely pictures and reels on Instagram. Now that their little princess is here, we are sure Bipasha and Karan are on cloud nine. Congratulations to the lovely couple!