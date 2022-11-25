Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover share FIRST GLIMPSE of their daughter Devi with a special message

New parents in B-Town, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are loving their new role as parents. The beautiful Bollywood couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 12 and today, for the first time, they shared a glimpse of their baby girl. It is clearly evident that the fans of the lovely couple can’t keep calm as they have showered their love on the couple’s post.

In the picture shared by Bipasha Basu just a few moments ago, Bipasha and Karan can be seen looking at their daughter Devi with warmth and love. The couple posed for a cute picture in the backdrop of a sunset.

Captioning this memorable photo, Bipasha shared “a recipe for her angel”. She wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic and awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”