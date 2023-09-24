Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share unseen video of 'mishti' Devi on Daughter's Day: 'Our biggest blessing'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most beautiful couples of tinsel town. The couple welcomed a little bunch of happiness, their daughter, Devi last year in December. Ever since then, the couple often keeps treating fans with adorable photographs and videos of their little one on social media. The Instagram account of the couple is a testimony of how much do they enjoy documenting their precious moments. The Raaz actress on the occasion of Daughter’s day posted a super cute video of Devi which is sure to melt your hearts.

Bipasha Basu shares an awwdorable post of daughter, Devi on Daughter’s day

On Sunday, September 24, Bipasha Basu, on the occasion of Daughter’s day, posted a super adorable video of her daughter, Devi. In the video, the little munchkin in printed jumpsuit is having a playful time in her cradle while seemingly the doting father, Karan is protecting her head from getting hurt.

The supercute post was captioned with a heartfelt note which read, “Blessed are those who have daughters(folded hand and evil eye emoji)Daughter’s day is everyday for us (red-heart emoji).Our biggest blessing … Our Mishti Devi (red heart and evil eye emoji). Have a look:

Internet users react to the supercute post

Soon after the post was shared, several sweet comments started to pour in the comments section. Popular actor Samir Soni wrote, “Couldn’t agree more, so happy for both of you. Blessed! (two hug emojis)

While several internet users couldn’t stop drooling over the post. A fan commented, “Absolutely (followed by a red heart emoji). My firstborn is my daughter. I call her my Kadupul flower. It's a flower that blooms rarely but beautifully. I pray for all the daughters in this world.” Another fan wrote, “U r absolutely right. I am also one of those lucky people....”

In addition to this, several red heart emojis were also dropped by the fans.

About Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their film, Alone in 2014. Their love blossomed on the sets and eventually, the couple got married on 30 April, 2016. Nearly six years after, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12, 2022.

