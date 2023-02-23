Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover twin with Devi in this UNSEEN pic; Do not miss the special birthday wish

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently on cloud 9 with the arrival of their baby girl, Devi Basu Grover. Both actors often share glimpses of their little bundle of joy and fans cannot wait to see a glimpse of Devi. Today is Karan’s birthday and social media is buzzing with wishes for the star. But one of the best and most special wishes came from his wife who shared an unseen cute picture of the trio along with a special message and we bet you cannot take your eyes off it. Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared an adorable picture of her and Karan Singh Grover holding their baby girl Devi. In the picture, we can see the trip tripling in an all-white attire. The actress is wearing a white top with lace work on the sleeves. She holds Devi, who too is wearing a white outfit and Karan on the other hand is wearing a white coloured vest and can be seen kissing Devi’s forehead. Bipasha made sure to hide Devi’s face with a white heart emoji. Sharing this picture, Bipasha wrote, “Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING. This day is the most special day every year for me. I must have done something right to get your love. Wish the best for you always. Thank you for being the best husband and now the best father #monkeylove #monkeyprincebirthday #blessed #gratitude.” Check out Bipasha Basu’s post:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently stepped out of their house on Valentine’s Day to celebrate. This was the first time the couple stepped out after they welcomed their daughter Devi into their lives. Recently, in August this year, Bipasha and Karan officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Soon, they welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu shares adorable sunkissed pictures with daughter Devi, Karan Singh Grover has the cutest reaction