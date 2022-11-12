Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome a baby girl: Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry and more wish the new parents
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also shared a picture of their daughter’s feet on social media.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover today welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the good news on their social handle along with the name of the child. They have named her Devi. Soon, congratulatory messages from the film and TV industry started coming in. To note, in August, the actress shared about her pregnancy on social media. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also welcome their first daughter.
Wishes:
Dia Mirza wrote, “Welcome to this world little one Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings.” Sophie Choudry writes, “Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel.” Tanishaa Mukerji wished, “Congratulationssssss wish u so much happiness !” TV actress Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Congratulations.” The new parent shared a picture of their daughter’s feet. In a picture, they were seen holding the feet of the newborn. She captioned her post, "Blessed."
Pregnancy Announcement post:
Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.
