Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome a baby girl: Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry and more wish the new parents

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover today welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the good news on their social handle along with the name of the child. They have named her Devi. Soon, congratulatory messages from the film and TV industry started coming in. To note, in August, the actress shared about her pregnancy on social media. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also welcome their first daughter.

Wishes:

Dia Mirza wrote, “Welcome to this world little one Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings.” Sophie Choudry writes, “Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel.” Tanishaa Mukerji wished, “Congratulationssssss wish u so much happiness !” TV actress Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Congratulations.” The new parent shared a picture of their daughter’s feet. In a picture, they were seen holding the feet of the newborn. She captioned her post, "Blessed."