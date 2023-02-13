Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s baby girl Devi turns 3 months old; Couple posts PICS from celebration

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been over the moon ever since they welcomed their first child, baby girl Devi, in November 2022. The new parents are on cloud nine, and they often share the most adorable pictures with her. While Bipasha and Karan keep Devi’s face hidden with an emoji while sharing her pictures, fans do get to see the precious moments of the couple with their baby girl. Yesterday, Devi turned 3 months old, and the new parents shared a few glimpses from the celebration. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate as Devi turns 3 months old

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures from their celebration. The first picture shared by her shows a beautiful cake with ‘3 months’ written over it. Another picture from the celebration shows Bipasha and Karan holding baby Devi, while three cakes are placed on the table in front of them. The actress looks radiant in a green outfit, while Karan is seen wearing a light-blue shirt. Devi looks adorable in a pastel green and white frock! Take a look at a few pictures from their celebration.

Bipasha Basu pens a note for baby girl Devi as she turns 3 months old Bipasha also took to her Instagram account to post a lovely picture of herself holding her baby girl Devi in her arms. Devi is seen wearing a cute headband, while Bipasha looks stunning in a white dress. Sharing the snap, Bipasha wrote, “Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her … is the best memory for us Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon #newparents #monkeylove #newmom #sweetbabygirl #gratitude #love #blessed #jaimatadi #durgadurga.”

R Madhavan commented on Bipasha’s post, and wrote, “Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug.” Bipasha replied to his comment with, “@actormaddy Awwwwww magical moments. Look at your baby boy now a handsome young boy … making us all so proud.”



