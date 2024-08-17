Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi has a long scar on her chest to her stomach, reveals Fighter star: 'Whatever she has gone through...'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2022, and since then, their social media has been filled with adorable pictures and videos of the little girl. In a recent interview, Karan opened up about the open-heart surgery their daughter Devi had to undergo at just three months old, after it was discovered that she had two holes in her heart.

When asked about the challenges he has faced in life, Karan shared with Dainik Bhaskar that while he has been fortunate not to encounter anything too severe, there was a particularly difficult period when they faced a significant issue with their daughter. He described that time as extremely tough, noting that his daughter had a serious health problem, and the experience was so overwhelming that it was difficult to put into words.

He continued, “My daughter is a true fighter. She has a long scar on her chest that goes till her stomach. Whatever we think and achieve in our lives is nothing compared to her. Whatever she and her mother (Bipasha) have gone through, it cannot be compared. Nothing like this has happened in my life, I am very lucky. My daughter has proved that she is a true fighter.”

In a 2023 conversation with fellow actor Neha Dhupia, Bipasha shared the emotional experience of Devi’s diagnosis. She mentioned that Karan was deeply distressed, to the point where she had to ask him to leave the ICU at times.

The Dhoom actress recounted how seeing Devi in the ICU for the first time, surrounded by monitors and with a bandage on her chest, was overwhelming. She described Devi as a "brave heart" and incredibly strong, despite the challenges.

Bipasha shared that doctors informed them of Devi’s condition on the third day after her birth, explaining that there was a possibility the holes in her heart might close on their own over time. However, they advised Bipasha and Karan to have regular scans to monitor any progress.

When no improvement was seen, it was decided that Devi would need surgery. Bipasha mentioned that Devi’s operation was very successful and that she never doubted it, but during the six hours Devi was in the operating room, it felt as though time had stopped for her.

