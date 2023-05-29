Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi has the coolest seat ever as she enjoys car ride; WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud 9 ever since they have welcomed their daughter Devi into their lives. The little bundle of joy is keeping both mommy and daddy quite busy but they seem to be enjoying their parenting duties a lot. The actress often takes to her Instagram handle and shares pictures and videos of her and Karan spending quality time with their daughter. Today too the Alone actress shared a cute video of Devi and her daddy enjoying their car ride. Scroll down to have a look at this adorable video.

Bipasha Basu shares video of Karan Singh Grover and Devi

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bipasha Basu shared a cute video of her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi having a gala time with each other. In the video, we can see Karan holding his daughter close to him in his arms as they are both seated in the car. Devi is dressed in a white coloured onesie that has red hearts made all over. She is constantly looking out of the car window and seems to be overjoyed with her sight. She is moving both her feet in excitement while mommy Bipasha captures her in her frame.

Check it out:

Recently, Karan and Bipasha celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. They chose to celebrate the special occasion at Mumbai's St. Regis where they tied the knot seven years ago. To wish Karan on their anniversary, Bipasha posted a heartfelt video that featured the moments from their court marriage. Along with it, she wrote, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial Love you forever and ever."

