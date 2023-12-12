Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turns 13 months old; actress says 'With her time just flies'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying their best moments, sharing precious time with their firstborn daughter named Devi. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their little one. Last month during Diwali, the baby girl turned 1 and now Bipasha Basu has taken to her social media handle to share that her little munchkin has turned 13 months old.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi turns 13 months old

Today on December 12, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share a video of har baby girl Devi wearing a pastel pink colored frock and expressed her excitement and gratitude as she has already turned 13 months old.

Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “And she turns 13 months old today. With her time just flies. My Mishti Devi,” and added some heart heart, heart eyes, and evil eye emojis.

Bipasha Basu’s special note for Devi on her first birthday

On this year's Diwali, which marked Devi's first birthday, Bipasha became sentimental and wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter. She shared a picture of the three of them taken on the day Devi was born in the hospital, expressing her emotions. She wrote, “The magic of birth. 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives. Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma. Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi.”

About Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha Basu, initially a model, entered the acting scene with her debut in the 2001 film Ajnabee in a supporting role. She gained prominence in 2002 with the supernatural thriller Raaz and went on to feature in various projects like Jism, Rudraksh, Barsaat, Apaharan, No Entry, and more.

Significantly, she ventured into Hollywood with the romantic film The Lovers in 2013.

