Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter is named Devi for THIS reason reveals Fighter star: ‘Magic happens everyday’

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are in one of the happiest phases of their lives and if you follow them closely then you would know why. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter in November 2022 and since then their social media is filled with adorable pictures and videos of the little girl.

The couple have named their daughter Devi. But do you know there is a spiritual story behind naming her this? Yes, you heard that right. The Fighter star in a recent interview opened up about how their daughter is named after the Goddess Vaishno Devi.

Karan Singh Grover on naming his daughter Devi

During the chat, Karan Singh Grover opened up about why he and Bipasha Basu decided to name their daughter Devi. He said that they had met their astrologer friend who asked them to visit Vaishno Devi. He added that the friend had also asked them to write a letter to the Goddess and ask them for whatever they wanted and thank her for whatever she had given.

“We went on the 23rd of November 2021and when we came back we got pregnant and Devi’s first due date was 23rd November 2022. It's divine. So, she is named after her. Magic happens every day that’s why Devi,” stated the Fighter actor.

Advertisement

Karan Singh Grover’s work front

Karan Singh Grover, who started his career on the small screen is now a renowned Bollywood star. The actor became a household name with his stint in the popular television show Dill Mill Gaye.

He met his wife Bipasha Basu on the sets of their Bollywood film Alone. After which he has done films like Hate Story 3. His recent film was Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. This film which was released in 2024 starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi, and others.

Talking about his personal life, KSG married Bipasha Basu in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter in 2022. Now both the stars are spending their maximum time with their daughter.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi enjoys her evening playing with pink dough