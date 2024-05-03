Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 'doll' Devi melts hearts as she runs toward her parents for hug; fans react

Bipasha Basu is presently reveling in a joyous phase of her life, enjoying every moment with her spouse, Karan Singh Grover, and their delightful daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. She finds immense joy in showcasing snippets of their lively existence, especially the endearing moments spent with their precious little bundle of joy. Just recently, she shared a heartwarming video capturing their little one dashing towards them for an affectionate hug.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy quality time with Devi

Bipasha Basu recently shared a heart-melting video on her Instagram, capturing a precious moment of Devi rushing into her arms for a hug. With her arms wide open, Bipasha awaited her little one's embrace. The scene then unfolded with Devi calling out "papa papa" and heading towards Karan Singh Grover, who scooped her up with overflowing affection. Bipasha affectionately captioned the post, "Doll." Check it out:

The post received an overwhelming flood of comments from fans. One exclaimed, "This has to be the cutest video on the internet today!" Another gushed, "How adorable! Wholehearted love and happiness... watching makes my heart happy." Someone noted, "Oh, she already started with her baby talks... and cute gibberish." Another fan showered blessings, saying, "She is adorable... you both have got a doll to play with... God bless you, Devi Shona." And there was one who dubbed Devi as a diva, stating, "Devi is such a diva." The outpouring of love and admiration was truly heartwarming. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's work front

The actress's last screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her next project. In a recent interview with News 18, when questioned about her comeback, the actress shared, "I'm going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter's going to allow me to do it." She candidly acknowledged that she is currently navigating the process of finding a balance between her professional commitments and family life.

As for Karan, his most recent appearance was in the movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. Karan portrays the character Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign Taj, in the film. Fighter hit theaters on Republic Day, January 25, 2024, and has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares glimpses of daughter Devi flaunting swirly hairdos; 'Our Heart outside our body'