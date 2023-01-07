Bipasha Basu kisses feet of daughter Devi in new adorable video with a special shout-out to Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently on cloud 9 as they recently stepped into parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 12. The couple have named their daughter Devi and we bet fans cannot wait to see the face of their daughter which they have not revealed yet. Bipasha and Karan both keep sharing adorable glimpses of their baby girl every now and then on Instagram. Today is Bipasha’s birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the diva. But the actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable glimpse of her daughter and thanked God for this wonderful gift. Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi

In the video which Bipasha Basu shared we can see Bipasha Basu playing with her daughter Devi. She can be seen wearing a peach-coloured outfit while her baby girl can be seen resting her tiny feet on her chest. Bipasha can be seen smiling and kissing her feet and it is indeed a cute sight. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, “God gave me the best gift - My daughter , Devi after my first best gift ,the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficial Luckiest girl in the world #itsmybirthday #newmommy #grateful #blessed #monkeylove.” Check out the video: