Bipasha Basu labels little devi 'huge distraction' during home workout; PIC

Bipasha Basu is one of the most accomplished actors in Bollywood. She has captivated audiences with her sizzling presence in various remarkable films. Nonetheless, fans have been missing her from the lights camera action as the beautiful actress is busy fulfilling mommy duties. The actress is a loving mother to a cute daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover with her actor husband, Karan Singh Grover. Despite being away from films, the actress is often seen giving peek to fans of her day-to-day life updates. In a recent story, the Raaz actress posted a super cute video of her little one who distracts her from working out.

Bipasha Basu calls little Devi a 'huge distraction' in the cutesy post

The doting mother of Devi Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu never misses to share super cute pictures and videos with her little one. Needless to say, her social media posts are enough to melt one’s heart and fans also go gaga over them. Today, on Tuesday, a few minutes back, the Dhoom 2 actress posted a story of her little one who is playing with her workout stuff. She wrote alongside the video, “Working out at home is sooo tough!!! This lil one is a huge Distraction!!! #loveyourself. In the video, she can also be heard saying, “Mumma will finish the workout, then we’ll play ok. I love you, Devi”

Have a look:

Bipasha Basu reacts to trolls bodyshaming her after childbirth

In a recent interview with News 18, Bipasha Basu had also talked about gaining weight after childbirth following which she was subjected to a lot of body shaming. Giving it back to the trolls, she had said, “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered.” Karan Singh Grover also shared his thoughts on the same and added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

The loving couple Bipasha and Karan called their daughter, Devi their utmost priority. The actress said, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.”

Keeping their little munchkin away from all the limelight, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are often seen posting pictures and videos of their daughter. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, and welcomed their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover on 12 November 2022.

